Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Jamie, Claire, and Roger manage to stay safe?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 3, the trip assembled a militia to keep themselves safe from a group of Regulators. 

Roger Gets Checked Out - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Jamie and Claire faced a hard choice when a settler needed help saving himself and his brother. 

Did this cause the rising threat of outsiders invading the town to skyrocket?

Meanwhile, Briana found herself in danger after another big decision. 

Outlander Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Claire: I'm coming with you.
Jamie: If there is a war with the Regulators...
Claire: Then you will need a physician. Murtagh, Knox, Tryon, they've all made their choices, and I've made mine. You need my help.
Jamie: I always have. And I always will.

Whatever happens with the Regulators -- there isn't anything written about it as far as I know -- it can't amount to much.

Claire

Outlander Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

A Tale of Two Brothers - Outlander Season 5 Episode 3
Colonel James Fraser - Outlander Season 5 Episode 3
Physician in Waiting - Outlander Season 5 Episode 3
Captain and His Lady - Outlander Season 5 Episode 3
An Emotional Moment - Outlander Season 5 Episode 3
Wedded Bliss - Outlander Season 5 Episode 3
