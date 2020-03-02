Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Jamie, Claire, and Roger manage to stay safe?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 3, the trip assembled a militia to keep themselves safe from a group of Regulators.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Claire faced a hard choice when a settler needed help saving himself and his brother.

Did this cause the rising threat of outsiders invading the town to skyrocket?

Meanwhile, Briana found herself in danger after another big decision.

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.