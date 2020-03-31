Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 18

Did the NYPD find a link between the latest victim and a former serial killer?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 18, an up-and-coming ballet dancer was mysteriously poisoned and the officers digged deep into the world of dance.

Meanwhile, Jessica reunited with an old friend, and Bright had some questions about her motives for kickstarting the friendship again.

Elsewhere, Bright and Eve turned to Martin for answers regarding the girl in the box.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.