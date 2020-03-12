Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 16

What really happened to Jughead?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 16, Betty and Jughead joined forces to find out who wanted him dead. 

Knowing The Truth - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 15

With a long list of names, they realized that many people wanted him away from town. 

Meanwhile, Veronica thought Archie and Betty were secretly dating, leading to a whole host of problems. 

Elsewhere, the truth about the videotapes came to light and nobody was safe. 

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Jughead: What, did you miss me?
Bret: You’ve got to be kidding me?!
Mr. DuPont: Mr. Jones, we all thought you were…
Jughead: That I was dead?! Yeah, for a minute there I thought I was too.
Betty: Yeah.
Jughead: Hey, what’s that often-used Mark Twain quote? “Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”
Joan: What is happening right now?
Betty: It is called getting your comeuppance, Joan.

Mr. DuPont: Well, Mr. Jones…
Jughead: Shut up!
[The room silences]
Jughead: Mr. DuPont, as they say in Lord of the Flies, “I have the conch.”

