Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 16

What really happened to Jughead?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 16, Betty and Jughead joined forces to find out who wanted him dead.

With a long list of names, they realized that many people wanted him away from town.

Meanwhile, Veronica thought Archie and Betty were secretly dating, leading to a whole host of problems.

Elsewhere, the truth about the videotapes came to light and nobody was safe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.