Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did Supergirl manage to protect Andrea?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 14, Lex added the superhero as the villain's security detail, but it meant that Lena was unimpressed with the trajectory of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Lex's nefarious plan came to light, and the entire city was in danger.

Elsewhere, Lea moved forward with Non Nocere, leading to a dangerous confrontation with someone close to her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.