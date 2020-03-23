Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Alex survive her ordeal?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 16, things took a dangerous turn when she used a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she took on a whole new persona. 

Kelly Olsen - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 16

But what was really going on in this false iteration of her hometown?

Meanwhile, Kelly helped William investigate Lex, but more details about them came to light. 

Elsewhere, Kara dealt with difficult news about someone she once loved. 

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Alex: The man that I loved hasn't been a father to me in years. And...and yes. Yes we were so close that we could just, we could finish each other's sentences. But his obsession with keeping you safe changed all of it. Nothing else mattered to him, the least of all me.
Kara: That is not true.
Alex: Come on Kara, he treated you like you were some golden girl. And of course you have love for him, and I totally respect that. But he treated me like I wasn't even worth his time.

I just found out that my father passed away. He kind of treated me like I was an equal. Especially when it came to taking care of my mother, and definitely when it came to taking care of my sister. And I don't know, I thought it was really cool that he would give me that kind of responsibility, but I look back at it now and I'm, I just...like it is totally unfair that he put all of that on me. I mean, my sister, she can be a handful. So I thought if I came in here, I could just feel some freedom for myself. I could fly around and I could knock things down without anybody being able to stop me. And then I would feel better. But I don't. I mean, not really. Cause, I mean, my dad's still dead. My girlfriend, she's right. I have a lot of things to work through.

Alex

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 16

