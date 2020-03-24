Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 13

at .

Did the Winchesters get the edge against God?

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13, the brothers joined forces with a face from the past. 

Billie Is Perturbed - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 12

That face was Jo, and she dropped a surprising revelation about Ruby's death. 

Meanwhile, Castiel asked Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest. 

Did someone else die ahead of the series finale?

Watch Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Quotes

Cas: The Occultum is divine in origin. It was housed for hundreds of years in an ancient temple before it was...
Dean: Plundered by pirates!
Cas: No.
Dean: It was dug up by tomb raiders!
Cas: No!
Dean: It was seized by the king of the dead and his warlords. Am I close?
Cas: Looted by invading Mongal hordes for trade on the black market.
Dean: Yeah, I was gonna say that next. That was the next one.

Sam: Jack, listen, about Billie's plan. She hasn't been real specific on the details.
Dean: Yeah, when you go up against Chuck, you gonna, what? Bob and weave or do you go straight in for the full smite?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Photos

Cas Listens to Jack - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Talking with Jack - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Jack and a Flask - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Say What Now? - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Sam and Dean Listen to Cas - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Jack At the Potion Table - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
  1. Supernatural
  2. Supernatural Season 15
  3. Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
  4. Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 13