Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Amber get to return to her children?

On Teen Mom OG Season 7 Episode 12, Catelynn, Cheyenne, and Maci tried to support Amber through her court hearing.

With bad press about her coming to light, she struggled.

Meanwhile, Cory confronted Cheyenne about her priorities when the pair disagreed on how to raise their child.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie prepared a party for Gannon, but what was Josh up to?

