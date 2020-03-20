Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Jane realize why she was upset before it was too late?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 9, she threw herself an epic bachelorette party, but she could not enjoy it.

With her friends by her side, she geared up to confront her feelings before it was too late.

Meanwhile, Kat learned surprising info about RJ, which made her question the morals of the company.

Finally, Jane got career news that could change her entire outlook on life.

