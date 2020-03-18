Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 15

How did Darlene feel about her daughter being her boss?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 15, Darlene opted to get a job at Price Warehouse. 

Something to Celebrate - The Conners Season 2 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Jackie decided to take her throuple relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level. 

How did the family feel about it?

Elsewhere, everyone made fun of Ben's appearance after he shaved his beart in an attempt to lure advertisers to the magazine. 

Watch The Conners Season 2 Episode 15 Online

The Conners Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

Other than writing I’m basically unemployable.

Darlene

So I just got off the phone with the bank and apparently, I’ve gone passed what they call overdraft into something called backdraft which means I'm on fire. I need money fast or else I’m going to lose my car.

Darlene

