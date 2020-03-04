Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 14

What did Kid Flash want?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 14, Barry was shocked to find his former friend back in town.

Wally was thrilled to see his family again, but he also dropped a stunning bombshell on Barry about the speed force.

Meanwhile, Cisco returned from his fact-finding mission across Earth Prime with something to share with those closest to him.

Elsewhere, the lack of conflict worried Iris.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.