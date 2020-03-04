Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Conrad manage to pull off the proposal?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 16, there was much to discuss when Nic revealed she was ready to get married. 

Dancing Around Their Feelings - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 16

What stood in their way?

Meanwhile, Red Rock decided to cut the entire OBGYN department, and Logan left  Conrad with the task of letting residents go. 

Elsewhere, Nic cared for a teenage patient whose condition was deteriorating at an alarming rate. 

The Resident Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

This is a business. You wanted this chief resident title, it's time to earn it. Give the obstetrics residents notice.

Logan

As for the staff, I need you to give notice to the residents.

Logan

The Resident Season 3 Episode 16

