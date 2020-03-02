Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Abigail prove to have the right attitude to be a police officer?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12, he took his son's fiancé on a ride-along after she showed an interest in the inner workings of the law. 

Abigail's Ride-a-long - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Jackson's relationship was becoming too complicated at work. 

Who did he turn to for assistance in navigating these changes in his life?

Elsewhere, a brush with death made one officer question her future. 

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Chen doesn’t need to fight. She needs to make peace with the voice inside her head telling her she’s never going to be safe again.

Harper

Nolan: Can you imagine walking around with a serial killer’s brand on you? When can she have it removed?
Lucy: Four weeks, two days, nine hours.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12

