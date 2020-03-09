Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did Nolan manage to get through the day?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13, he was at breaking point after being given some life-changing news.

He turned to Grace in his time of need.

Meanwhile, each unit was tasked with following up on dormant cases in the hopes they ciuld uncover new leads.

However, one of the cases hit too close to home for one member of the team.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanaic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.