Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Did Nolan manage to get through the day?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13, he was at breaking point after being given some life-changing news. 

More Than She Bargained For - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12

He turned to Grace in his time of need. 

Meanwhile, each unit was tasked with following up on dormant cases in the hopes they ciuld uncover new leads. 

However, one of the cases hit too close to home for one member of the team.

Watch The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanaic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Characters Who Would Sacrifice Their Love Lives for the Greater Good
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Nolan: Yesterday I didn’t have a brother and today I have a brother. That is a serious shift in the Universe.
Harper: Is it? Look, real siblings are people that you share your childhood with, that guy shares some DNA. It doesn’t make him your brother.

The Sergeant’s exam happens once every two years and whoever scores the lowest gets called Mr. Irrelevant cause they got no chance of getting promoted.

Bradford

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13 Photos

In Cuffs - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
Nolan Has a Brother - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
Mr. Irrelevant - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
Lucy Looks at Ease - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
And They Kiss - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
First Date - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 2
  3. The Rookie Season 2 Episode 13
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 13