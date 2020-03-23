Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Who robbed Nolan's identity?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15, things took a dangerous turn when someone had it out for him.

By the end of the day, his career was hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Grey tried to confront his past at the parole hearing of the man who murdered his partner.

Elsewhere, a relationship hit the rocks as everyone struggled to move on from recent events.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.