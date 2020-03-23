Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Who robbed Nolan's identity?

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15, things took a dangerous turn when someone had it out for him. 

Fitness Tracker - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 14

By the end of the day, his career was hanging in the balance. 

Meanwhile, Grey tried to confront his past at the parole hearing of the man who murdered his partner. 

Elsewhere, a relationship hit the rocks as everyone struggled to move on from recent events. 

Watch The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

If we can’t obey every rule then how can we expect that from citizens?

Harper

Okay, you have a singular way of making me feel a thousand years old.

Nolan

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 15

