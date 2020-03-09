Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 11

Did Alpha manage to take down the Hilltop?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 11, tensions flared up when the entrance to retreat was closed up and everyone had nowhere to go.

Meanwhile, Daryl worried about Judith and the rest of the children when it seemed like everyone was about to be killed.

Elsewhere, Carol reconnected with Ezekiel when she learned that he was dying.

What did she manage to do to help?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.