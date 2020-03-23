Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 13

Did Michonne survive?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13, she learned a surprising piece of news about Rick. 

Guys, Where Are We? - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13

With tension at an all-time high, she turned to Virgil to find out what he wanted for her. 

Meanwhile, Judith dropped a bombshell about the final battle with the Whisperers. 

Did everyone survive when Beta learned that Alpha had been murdered by Negan?

Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13 Online

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13 Quotes

Negan: Well, lookie what we have here.
Michonne takes a swing at Negan. He knocks her down.
Negan: Damn, this chick has some cajones.
Michonne: I don't want any trouble.
Negan: Then you probably shouldn't have taken a swing at me.
Michonne: And I probably shouldn't have missed.

Yeah, I'm not much on saving people on the road, especially those that try to take my head off, which I gotta say, I like you and your big old mass of lady nuts. Besides, be a waste to have such a nice sword and no strength to use it.

Negan

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13

