Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Randall get the ending he wanted?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17, Randall continued to spiral out of control, so he refected on what his life would have been like if his father survived the fire. 

Talking to His Father - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17

Thanks to some emotionally charged scenes, Randall made some headway in his personal progress after learning more about Rebecca. 

However, the life of one of his siblings took a negative turn after he made a decision. 

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17 Quotes

Randall: What's wrong? Mom, you're really freaking me out.
Rebecca: Sweetheart, when you were a baby, I met your birth father.

Hey guys, listen to me. We're all gonna be fine. We're here, we're together. That's all that matters.

Jack

Everything He Missed - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17
By His Side - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17
William and Jack - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17
Meeting William With Jack- This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17
Randall's Feelings - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 17
