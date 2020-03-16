Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 4

Did everyone survive the outbreak?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 4, Elizabeth, Carson, and Faith dealt with the outbreak of chickenpox. 

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 3

However, Rosemary fell gravely ill and the gang had to pull double duty to keep her safe. 

Meanwhile, Gowen was sued and Bill was forced to pull together Hope Valley's first jury. 

Did it allow them to have a better sense of democracy?

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 4 Quotes

Elizabeth: Well, there's nothing quite like unconditional love.
Lucas: You deserve nothing less.

Rosemary: Chickenpox?
Florence: You've never had them before?
Rosemary: I was one of the lucky ones.
Carson: Rosemary, chickenpox for adults can be very dangerous, so this needs to be taken seriously.

