Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Did Sheldon prove he was right?

On Young Sheldon Season 3 Episode 17, the youngster accused Dr. Sturgis of plagiarism.

Naturally, it caused a divide in the family, with some people agreeing and others disagreeing.

Meanwhile, Mary tried to find the perfect trophy for Missy's ceremony.

However, Missy didn't seem to want to go to the ceremony.

What was going on with her?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.