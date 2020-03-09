Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Zoey manage to save her brother's marriage?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5, Zoey heard her first duet and immediately started the process of making some new music. 

Simon looking worried - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5

There were problems on the horizon when the marriage appeared to be imploding. 

Meanwhile, Leif received negative feedback at work, but what was it in relation to?

Elsewhere, Maggie was offered an enticing work opportunity. 

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

I am an artist Zoey and my brain does not like functioning until "night" o'clock.

Mo

Oh the team had thoughts, but you know, misogyny, misogyny. I think you're crushing it. That's all that matters.

Joan

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Zoey on the phone - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
Simon looking worried - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
Zoey looking concerned - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
David - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
Max and Autumn talking - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
Max - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  2. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1
  3. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 5