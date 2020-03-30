Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Zoey lose her powers?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8, the musical powerhouse found out about a mysterious glitch. 

Simon in a suit - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8

With things to do, Zoey had to hone her abilities before it was too late. 

But nothing could prepare Zoey for the heartbreaking news she received about a loved one. 

Meanwhile, things at work took a wild turn for Zoey when she leared a juicy secret. 

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Either way hooking up with Leif is like kissing a Slytherin.

Zoey

Joan: Can you schedule your nervous breakdown for another day?
Zoey: Yup, consider it rescheduled."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Zoey on a table - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Simon in a suit - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8
Mitch with Zoey - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8
Maggie in blue - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8
Leif and Chirp - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8
Danny - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 8
