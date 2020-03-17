Young and the Restless, Bold and Beautiful Halt Production Due to Coronavirus

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have joined an ever-growing list of shows putting production on hiatus in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Deadline is reporting that both daytime soaps will initially be for two weeks, but given the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, there's no telling if they will return to production in the near future.

The pause in production is effective from today, meaning that the cast and crew will not return to either set for the time being. Most shows, including pilots, ongoing scripted and unscripted series, have announced they will not be working for the time being.

It's unclear what sort of ripple effect these production hiatuses could mean for the shows, but soaps typically tape several months in advance, so there's a good chance they will be unaffected in the long term.

Primetime scripted shows have paused, and many of them will not enter production again this season, including NCIS and Superstore.

It is believed that the Chicago franchise will not return to production this season, and will instead tack the yet to be produced episodes on to next season's orders.

Superstore's suspension means that America Ferrera's finale will not be filmed as planned, meaning it will either be saved for Superstore Season 6 or scrapped entirely depending on Ferrera's schedule.

Pilots halting production means that they won't have full episodes to show off to advertisers in May, but they could all produce presentations that are essentially taster tapes of what's to come.

It's likely that more networks will be pushed to consider keeping more bubble series around as a result of the effects of the production delays.

It was revealed just yesterday that Game of Thrones grad Kristofer Hivju tested positive for Covid-19 and was self isolating. He was working on The Witcher Season 2 in the UK.

Netflix shut down production on the series, according to Deadline and ordered a deep clean of the sets.

