9-1-1: Connie Britton Returns in Two-Part Season Finale - Watch Trailer

It's about time.

The conclusion of 9-1-1 Season 3 marks the return of original series regular Connie Britton.

The actress is set to reprise her Abby Clark role after being away from the action since May 2018.

If you watch 9-1-1 online, you know Abby left Buck behind in favor of going off to find herself following the death of her mother.

Their relationship was a whirlwind, and there's a good chance they have some unfinished business that needs to be addressed in these final two episodes.

As for what brings Abby back into the fold, the official trailer for the finale teases a lot of different emergencies for the team to attend to.

One of them involves a derailed train that Abby is trapped on. Britton doesn't tend to stick with shows in the long run, so we should probably expect this to be a short return.

It's also possible that Abby will not survive her time on the train. 9-1-1 likes to play with emotions, but killing off Abby after bringing her back would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Then again, this is the season finale, and 9-1-1 goes big every other episode.

The trailer also teases Athena a bit worse for wear after being taken out of an emergency environment in a stretcher.

Oh, it's going to be a fun finale, that's for sure! The stakes have never been higher, but at least we know the show is renewed for Season 4.

Could you imagine the uproar if FOX canceled it? That would not go down well with anyone.

The two-part 9-1-1 season finale event gets underway Monday, May 4 and concludes Monday, May 11.

Here's the official synopsis for 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17.

The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena's investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy in the all-new "Powerless" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-317) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Watch the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on Britton's return.

