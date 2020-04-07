A Million Little Things' Lizzy Greene Discusses Sophie's Growth, Forgiveness, and Season Three Hopes!

Another season of A Million Little Things has concluded, and we are keeping our fingers crossed for the renewal news.

AMLT Fanatics are still reeling from A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19, and craving more of this beloved series. We don't have any renewal answers or spoilers for you, but we did get to chat with Lizzy Greene about the season and Sophie's arc.

The talented, insightful teen is the epitome of grace. She's so thoughtful, mature, and engaging. And it all comes through when she speaks about her character, the series, and her castmates.

Rest assured, she loves the series every bit as much as the devoted fans. Check out some excerpts from our fun interview below!

How are you doing with the quarantine? What are you doing to keep from going stir-crazy?

Well, I've been making sure to stay as busy as possible, so it doesn't feel like house arrest. I've been painting a lot. I've been making a habit of just exercising and making sure that I'm staying active, and I've been cooking and baking.

I've also been finishing up school, so I've been just trying to stay as busy as possible, so it doesn't feel as much like house arrest.

It sounds like you have it all figured out!

OK, it was such a strong season for Sophie. Some of my favorite performances of yours were the garage scene during A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 9 when Sophie destroyed Eddie's guitar, and of course, the scenes with your grandfather.

Oh, thank you!

Our entire AMLT Round Table thought Sophie confronting Eddie in the garage was riveting. How do you prepare for that, like get into that headspace of her anger?

Well, I always try to see if anything is going on with her that I can apply to my own life or apply to any experiences, where I was feeling that level of anger. But of course, that's an extreme place to go.

So you know, you really just have to put yourself in the character's shoes.

A big way I prepared myself for that scene was I have a little acting book where I write down a lot of stuff, just ideas and notes that I have for scenes.

What I did before that is I would create all of these memories that Sophie had with her father -- all these good memories, and then all these good memories that she had with Eddie, and during that scene, I was just thinking about all of them.

And then in the back of my mind, I just have like the idea of the affair on top of all of that.

Then it would always just go back to, "but they had an affair." So doing that scene, it made it a lot easier to get mad because I just created all of these really happy memories that I have with them, and then I also had the betrayal part of everything, so that helps me. That scene took pretty long.[Laughs]

Because we smashed like eight guitars, which was fun. You never know you need to do it until you do it.

I was going to say; it looked very cathartic [laughs].

Yeah, yeah. [Laughs] I mean in the moment, of course. I'm like very, very mad, but in between takes and everything, I was very focused on everything, so I couldn't get excited. But at the end of the day, when I was looking back on it, I was like: "Whoa, I got to smash all of those guitars!"

I'm happy that you liked it, it was also one of my favorite moments in the series, so I'm happy that I got to do it.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was when you found your grandfather at the market. Anyone who has ever experienced a loved one battling dementia, you captured that so well just the gentleness, the grace -- finding him and guiding him back. It was a beautiful scene.

Well, thank you so, so much. I really appreciate that. I really love that scene as well because I have someone in my life who also has dementia, and it definitely is a very, you know, it's a crazy thing to experience.

It's incredibly sad because just the idea of having to explain things a lot, and it's something that changes your life when you experience it, and when I'm doing that scene.

He's awesome. Paul [Guilfoyle] is amazing. He's just such a pro and everything.

I think for Sophie, and especially when she was in the car with her grandfather, she was hearing her mother's side of the story. She had been kind of putting her blinders on when her mother was trying to explain anything, and she wasn't giving it the time of day.

Then hearing it from her grandpa she loves so dearly and trusts so well -- amidst the sadness of his dementia, and also the sadness of finally understanding what her mother had gone through, I think was a very humbling moment for her.

To say it was like life-changing would be an understatement. We also have this scene, I mean, not to go off on a tangent on this, but Stephanie and I also had a great scene they cut short, where they were leaving the retirement home.

We have this nice talk. She's saying, "Look, I don't want to intrude on your life," and I'm not telling her that I found out all of this stuff, but I softened more with her. It's another one of my favorite scenes. Unfortunately, it was cut for time.

You and Stephanie have great chemistry. You nail the complexities of the mother-daughter bond. From the loving moments to the anger and rebellion. [laughs] Where does that come from? Do you spend time together to build it?

One hundred percent, yeah! Especially in Vancouver, there's a lot of really great places to go and sit, and study, and work, and do stuff.

We have this favorite little spot we always go to and go over stuff.

I have to say, especially with all of our scenes, whether it be us both screaming at each other or us having a great time, it always revolves around just being so much fun.

I think that's what helps with the chemistry. Even when we're doing those really difficult scenes, the minute they say "Cut," we're like laughing and having a great time with each other.

She's also a great improviser when it comes to scenes, and we don't so much do it on camera, but when we're off camera, we have scenes.

If we haven't fully memorized them yet, we'll just improvise with what we think our characters would say, and that also really helps the mood and the tone of the scenes that we're doing, and so she's such an insightful character.

She's definitely such a great person. I'm so happy that I get to do this with her because she helps with this process so much. She's a great sparring partner, as they say.

It's one of your character's strongest relationships on the series.

Oh, yeah. Thank you. Also, it's because her mom is all she has left. It's her only parental figure.

It has its trials and tribulations, but it's always going to be there, and it's the strongest relationship she has. There is no way of breaking it, no matter what they go through.

Sophie's journey this season is a quiet one that sneaks up on you. We see the most impact of losing Jon as a father through Sophie. We see her maturity and how she has evolved. How has realizing her father wasn't this perfect man affected her?

Yeah, yeah, that reminds me of the scene in the car, where my grandpa says to me, "you know, he was a great father, but he wasn't a good husband," and I think it was a wake-up call for Sophie to hear all of that.

The first season was dedicated to recovering from everything that went on and building the bonds with the group and especially with her mother. We do a lot of flashbacks showing sweet moments between her and her father and with all the characters and Jon.

We build up this really amazing character, but as you said, he's human and has issues.

She idolized him and was protective of his memory. She's a lot like me in the sense that we're both very stubborn, so when we have these thoughts and images of someone, we don't let them down easily, no matter what new facts or viewpoints come up.

Sometimes in life, you can't imagine seeing someone in a different light. With season two, it made her understand her mother's choices, not justifying them, but that their relationship was broken long before she realized.

Right, going off of that, it also impacted her relationship with Eddie, who she has a strong connection to. Why do you think it was much harder to forgive Eddie?

I think because Eddie, with the band of dads as we call them, she had the closest relationship with Eddie, even before Jon died.

Sophie saw him as a father figure after everything that had gone on. When she did found out, she almost felt disturbed with herself that she would even consider him that. He was such a huge influence on her life, and he was one of the most supportive.

It crushed her, and it threw a wrench in their relationship. In a way, she thought he hadn't felt remorse, and had become this awful person, and when she found out he felt bad for what he had done, she takes him to the gravesite.

She understands, and she decides to give him another chance. She realizes that everyone is human, and everyone makes mistakes, but you can't let that define a person.

That was another great scene because of Sophie's maturity and her grace -- it came through. It was like a role reversal with her being the wise, mature one.

Yes! [laughs] Yes, I really love that, too. I love that episode, and I love the line where she says, "I'm just so tired of being mad." And she was so infuriated and would be angry just to get a rise out of her mother and rub things in her face, and --

It's exhausting.

Yeah, yeah. She noticed everyone else was forgiving Eddie, and she was the only one holding on to all of this anger. She realized it wasn't worth it.

Can we expect more musical numbers from you in the future?

Oh, yes, I would love to! Fingers crossed for season three. Those are some of my favorite parts of the series.

I get to exercise musical ability and everything. Since doing it, I got to learn a little guitar. I didn't know any instruments before I got on the show but --

Really? I didn't know that. I never would've guessed that at all. I assumed they implemented that because you were a musician!

OK, I have only had a few people tell me that about the show, but it's the biggest compliment because I always feel like it looks so fake.

So when someone tells me that they can't believe that I don't actually play, it's the biggest confidence booster, so thank you. Thank you, I really appreciate that.

You have great moments with Stephanie, David, and Chance. They tend to be who you interact with most. I enjoyed this season because you got to interact more with Gina, Rome, and even Katherine. Is it fun to work with the others and explore different dynamics?

Yes! Oh my gosh, yes. The thing with this show is it's such a big main cast. Oftentimes, we don't get to see each other or have scenes together.

We have our own storylines with each other, and there's not a whole lot of meshing that happens.

The whole storyline with Rome, Regina, and Sophie, I thought it was great storyline because not only was it a chance for Sophie to heal with these people who she has known her entire life, but it was also great for Rome and Gina to experience for when they have their own kid.

They are such phenomenal people. There's not one person on this cast who isn't a phenomenal person. I had so, so, so much fun being able to do all that stuff with them because not only are they so hilarious, but they make every scene so much fun.

It was also cool because we've always wanted to do scenes together, and we're always talking about it together, especially me and the cast.

You guys seem like a fun cast. You can tell everyone has the best energy and get along, and it seems like a big happy family outside of the series too.

I love that it translates onscreen. It was fun to see you interact with other characters. And there's so much humor.

Do you love the fun, humorous stuff or the angsty stuff?

I think it perfectly reflects society, how our show works. I think when dealing with the tough stuff, one of the best medicines is laughter. To be able to have light situations no matter how awful things can be -- that's a great way to heal from something.

James Roday does the best job of being the comedic relief of the show, and I'll tell you, he improvises so much. Half of the stuff, not even half, I'd say 3/4's of everything he says that's hilarious is him going off the top of his head.

Somehow that doesn't surprise me. [laughs]

Yeah, [laughs] it's such a great thing for the show. We deal with a lot of tough topics, and there's a seriousness -- a responsibility that comes with that and making sure we do everything in the most respectful and realistic way possible.

It's not like the storylines that we're portraying are non-existent. I think that's where DJ, our creator, and the writers are good at giving those little glimmers of laughter that are good for the soul.

What's on your season three wishlist for Sophie? Fingers crossed that you guys are renewed. I feel confident that you will, and that it's an inevitability, but what would you like to see from Sophie in the next season?

That's a really good question. You know, I have to say our writers surprise us so much, and it's really impossible to predict stuff. [laughs]

They have the range, and I trust their process, but I would love for her to -- she's getting to the age of looking at colleges. Over the seasons, we've seen her mature and grow into a young adult. I would love to see more of that next season. I love the storylines that are very sweet with her mom and the guys.

As far as predicting, I have no idea. Like you said earlier, do I like the grittier or funnier stuff? I love them both.

The grittier content any actor will always tell you that it's fun to play a villain or a character who is mad. I had fun with Sophie in season two because of how rebellious she was. I feel like, in season three, we'll see her grow and have more character development. Fingers crossed for season three.

Well yeah, we have to see who ran over Eddie, so we need a season three! And I'm sure you guys don't know either, right?

Oh yeah, and I think if we do get a season three, that could be an interesting storyline. If Sophie feels guilt with the way that she treated Eddie over everything that has gone on.

I don't know anything; these are just my predictions and speculation. But if Eddie is recovering from everything going on, I'm sure Sophie would feel guilty about some things that happened, and it would be the roles reversed.

Sophie feels guilty about how she treated him. It was so important for her and Eddie to make up in season two. If Sophie would've held her grudge for a little bit longer and this happened, it would've been a monumental conflict with herself.

I would love to hear any of your predictions.

I hadn't even thought about that angle, and I love that. He was just getting his life together, and he made all of these changes and made amends. And then, BOOM. Life came at him fast, literally. That's interesting. I love that!

Yeah, and our creator said something on twitter about how Eddie never experienced real punishment for everything that has gone on. He was saying that this was kind of like Karma like you said, life comes at you fast.

But yeah, I do think that in some ways what goes around comes back around, and if he survives what happened, he's going to have a different perspective on life. We can only hope.

AMLT fans analyze every detail, and something that came up was the weed in the sleeping bag. Did it really belong to Sophie?

Oh my gosh! It actually was hers. It was clearer and explained in the scene with Delilah when she was waiting for her boyfriend.

It was one of the longest scenes; it was eight minutes, and they had to cut it for time. But it was mine, and I explained that it was from a camping trip I took with Jess.

And Delilah's like: "Do you think you should be hanging out with Jess anymore?" And I'm like, "no." And we laughed.

But yeah, it was mine, and it was when Sophie was still pretty dang rebellious.

You can find follow Lizzy Greene on Twitter @greene_lizzy. Show her some love!

If you missed any of the season or want to relive it, you can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.