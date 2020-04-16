Brian Dennehy Dies; Beloved Dynasty and M*A*S*H Actor Was 81

Brian Dennehy, a prolific star of Broadway and Hollywood, has died.

He was 81 years old.

According to TMZ, Dennehy died of natural causes on Wednesday night in Connecticut.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," his daughter Elizabeth wrote on Twitter.

"Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends."

Brian Manion Dennehy was born on July 9, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the oldest of three boys.

His grandparents came to the U.S. from Ireland, and his father, Edward, worked as a writer and editor for the Associated Press.

His career spanned decades, with his first acting role coming in the form of a role on the TV series Kojak.

He followed that up with spots on M*A*S*H, Lou Grant, and Dallas.

However, one of his most prominent roles was on the original Dynasty, which he scored in 1981.

One year later, he portrayed Sheriff Teasle in Rambo: First Blood opposite Sylvester Stallone.

He also appeaed on movies Romeo + Juliet, Tommy Boy, Silverado, Cocoon, and The Belly of an Architect.

Like we already said, he was one of the most prolific actors around.

Throughout his successful career, Dennehy secured two Tony Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

In recent years, he starred on NBC's The Blacklist, as well as the hit movie Ratatouille.

Aside from TV and movies, Dennehy was also well-known for his many roles on Broadway.

The aforementioned Tony Awards he won were for his portrayal of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman and Tyrone in Long Day's Journey Into Night, respectively.

At the time of his passing, Dennehy has over 200 movies and television shows on his IMDB.

Dennehy is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his children Elizabeth, Kathleen, Dierdre, Cormac and Sarah.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Dennehy during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.