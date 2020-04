CBS Schedules Survivor Finale, The Amazing Race Premiere

One beloved reality show is ending for the season, and other will begin in its place.

CBS has announced that Survivor will conclude its current season with a three-hour finale on Wednesday, May 13, followed one week later by the two-hour season premiere of The Amazing Race, on May 20.

Additionally, Survivor's penultimate will also be expanded to two-hours, and is set to air Wednesday, May 6.

The Amazing Race will settle into its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.

"When SURVIVOR wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we're excited to schedule another signature reality series, THE AMAZING RACE, to step seamlessly into the time period," said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

On the 40th season finale of Survivor: Winners at War, following an epic 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time.

During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

Prior to the finale, Survivor will have a special two-hour penultimate episode, Wednesday, May 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

On the season premiere of The Amazing Race, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

This season's destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others.

The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize.

This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic. SURVIVOR is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Jesse Jensen and Kahaia Pearson are the executive producers.

The Amazing Race is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.