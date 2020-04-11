Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 17 Review: Search Party

Sometimes you have to crash a party to save the world.

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 17, Macy learns that Julian might not be who she thought he was, and Abigael starts to grow on Mel.

This has been my favorite episode all season. It answered a lot of questions, and included some great character development moments.

Understanding someone's history and past trauma helps you to have a better understanding of why they are the way they are.

In spite of the fact that Julian might be the "bad guy" after all, I'm convinced he might not be the villain of this story.

After his experience as a child, I understand why Julian would be skeptical of magical beings.

It seems unfair that the whitelighter would heal his charges, but not Julian's sister.

It was also noble of Julian to tell Macy the truth when she asked him what was happening in the testing rooms.

He could have easily lied to her.

instead, he chose to open up and vulnerably reveal his past to her.

While Macy has pure intentions, the irony is that she's lying to Julian about who she is and what her motive is.

They both have a lot to lose by telling the truth, but Julian loves Macy enough to be honest.

We also don't know the extent of Julian's involvement with this Aunt's magical experiments.

Julian never finished telling Macy his rendition of the use of the testing rooms in the basement of his company.

I predict that Julian will have a change of heart about magical beings when he learns the truth about Macy.

Once he has a better understanding of magic and it's limitations, he may be able to forgive the whitelighter that didn't save his sister.

Similarly, understanding Abigael's complicated history with her mother helped me understand why she's so hesitant to embrace her inner witch.

Abigael is not cold because she's innately evil.

.Abigael has never known what it means to be loved and accepted for who she really is.

So often, we treat people poorly not because we hate them, but because we're afraid of opening our hearts and getting hurt. Hurt people, hurt people.

Although Abigael has been incredibly annoying for most of the season, I like the fact that she'll be staying with the Charmed Ones for a while.

Women don't always have to fight over men. They are capable of working together and putting their differences aside to support one another.

Though people seldom change, there's a possibility that Abigael will learn to embrace the good pieces of who she is if she can let down her guard and learn to love.

You mean you're not some silly empath getting dragged around by her heartstrings, Like me?

Mel and Abigael's relationship has a high probability of becoming romantic, though I would prefer if the two just remained friends.

Since Abigael and Harry have a history, the idea of her dating Mel is uncomfortable.

Macy's willingness to finally let down her guard and pour out her feelings to Harry had me on the edge of my seat.

While I knew it was probably too good to be true, I didn't expect Harry to have lost his memory!

Hopefully, the sisters can help Harry remember who he is.

If Julian's aunt has Harry's power bottled up, who knows what she'll be able to accomplish.

Technically, Macy has not yet broken up with Julian.

After she finishes hearing Julian's story, it may be harder for her to walk away from him.

Of all the characters on the show, Jordan might be my favorite.

Not only is Jordan brave, kind, and loyal, but he's also intelligent and self-aware .

Initally, I didn't understand the point of Jordan's character. Now, I can't imagine the show without him.

The writers made a powerful statement about consent by not having Jordan walk up to Julian's aunt and kiss her unprovoked.

In the era of "me too," it's worth taking a second look at what we deem acceptable in society.

Macy kissed Julian to activate the spell, but since the two are dating, the kiss felt natural and consensual.

I also loved that Jordan alluded to the complexity that has historically existed in this country between white women and black men.

Many black men have been killed or imprisoned for allegedly flirting with white women.

In 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally murdered after being accused of offending a white woman.

Although many of these incidents happened years ago, many black men are still fearful of being accused of acting inappropriately towards white women.

Jordan's ability to activate the kissing the spell by drinking from Julian's aunt's champagne glass was a classy and appropriate way to activate the spell without compromising the integrity of the story.

Last season, some of the attempts the show made to be socially conscious felt forced.

This season, the writers have done a better job of incorporating ideas of equality and feminism naturally into every story.

Overall, the writers did an amazing job with this episode!

The banter was clever, and the storyline was compelling from start to finish.

I can't wait to watch next week's episode!

As always, I want to know what you thought about this week's episode!

Is Julian an innocent party, or does he know what his aunt is up to?

Do you think it's possible for Abigael to change?

If you missed this weeks episode, you can watch Charmed (2018) online!

Kiara Imani is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.