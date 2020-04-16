Chicago Fire Stunner: Who's Out?

It's time to say goodbye to another Chicago Fire favorite.

Annie Ilonzeh, who plays Brett’s ambulance partner Emily Foster on the NBC drama, will not return as a series regular for Season 9, US Weekly has revealed.

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know the stage was already set for Annie's exit from the series when her character decided to return to med school.

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 20 -- the coronavirus pandemic-induced season finale -- Foster gave a speech about how her past mistake was the best thing to happen to her, conceding that Firehouse 51 made her a better person.

Fans were left to question whether Foster was accepted to Northwestern, but given that we now know the actress is not returning as a series regular, we can safely assume she got the spot.

There's no word on whether Annie could return to wrap up Foster's storyline, but even with the makeshift finale, there was enough foreshadowing to explain her absence when Chicago Fire Season 9 kicks off, likely in the fall.

Ilonzeh was promoted to series regular ahead of Chicago Fire Season 7, filling the space in the ambulance left behind by Monica Raymund's exit as Dawson.

Because of the nature of the Chicago franchise, cast members come and go, but with Foster going back to medicine, she could one day pop up on Chicago Med.

Wouldn't that be fun?

What we do know is that all three Chicago shows have been renewed for an additional three seasons each, so there's a chance we could see more from Foster.

The Chicago franchise has never been hotter for NBC, with Chicago Fire hitting a series high in total viewers Tuesday night.

Obviously, more people are at home at the moment in quarantine, but the numbers are excellent for an 8-year-old series.

What do you think of this exit?

Do you think there is more for the character to do?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.