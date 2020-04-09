Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19 Review: Buried Secrets

Intelligence brought their A-game on Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19 as a twisted case left audiences questioning which father was the good father.

Both Wade and Gary were trying to find their children, and initially, it was difficult to see which father was doing the right thing.

From the outside looking in, Gary's situation did not look good since he orchestrated a kidnapping to find his son, Dylan, and held Charlotte at gunpoint.

When he initially reached out for help, the cops immediately wrote him off because his son had a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.

It's the same argument that Wade tried to make to discredit Dylan. He called him a "troubled kid" who was making up stories and even said that Gary was trying to blackmail and shake him down.

Also, let me point out that PD's portrayal of the detective that presided over Gary's missing person's report was your classic slimebag in some knock off '80s looking detective suit.

It was hilarious in contrast to Atwater and Rojas, two detectives who understand the plight of the underprivileged and less fortunate.

It's the very reason why they didn't immediately believe Wade was a saint simply because he had money and looked presentable.

The first warning sign about Wade was that he said he was living a good and "honest" life while still being considered the "richest man in Chicago."

Intelligence has been in this business long enough to know that when you see a man who owns a furniture store and lives in a mansion, you should be a little skeptical.

There were a few likely scenarios that I thought would come into play like Wade being involved in some shady criminal activity or owing someone money.

Turns out, he was involved in something shady, but it wasn't the kind of shady I imagined.

While Wade seemed like a worried and concerned father at first, the man lost all credibility when he lied to Voight about not knowing that his daughter was missing.

From that point on, Wade's lies simply kept adding up until Voight had absolutely no reason to trust anything he said.

And for good reason. Wade's main goal wasn't to find his daughter or to save her, it was to protect himself and his secret. It's exactly why he entrusted his own security guard to find Charlotte rather than getting the cops involved.

He knew if he called the cops, they would find out the truth.

It was shocking to see how many lies Wade would spin when the truth was already out there: he killed a man so that he wouldn't be outed to his family.

You know it's bad when the cops trust the kidnapper over you.

Wade was a disgrace of a man and father. He was going to allow someone to shoot his daughter so that he could keep his secret.

I can understand wanting to protect your family from the truth, but Wade's secret was out already, there was no turning back, and simply telling the truth could have saved his daughter and ended this mess, and yet, he still couldn't own up to it.

I kept thinking that the plot would take another twist and that Wade wouldn't be responsible for Dylan's murder, but sadly, that never happened.

He killed him in cold blood because Dylan threatened to expose him and then went on with his life like nothing ever happened.

If it was that easy for Wade to lie to himself, to his family, and to Gary, it was a breeze lying to the cops. Lying is all he's ever known.

If Wade had just been honest about who he is and who he loves, it would have temporarily hurt his family, but they would have recovered.

They're never going to recover from this especially poor Charlotte who endured so much trauma.

Platt: If she comes back.

Halstead: What are you talking about?

Platt: The feds have a really sneaky way of holding on to good people. They make them wear nice suits, and they pay them really well.

Halstead: Well, Hailey doesn't like nice suits.

Platt: Uh-huh, I'm sure she doesn't. You miss her, don't you?

Halstead: Yeah, she's my partner.

One father was willing to let his daughter die to protect himself while another was willing to risk it all simply to find out the truth about what happened to his son.

This episode is proof that when Chicago PD veers from the common gang and drug tropes, it can deliver a solid episode that keeps audiences in suspense and interested.

Ruzek was trying to let loose and have some fun when he witnessed the kidnapping. Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

It was evident that his tryst with Sheri, the bartender, was his way of coping with his problems rather than a serious relationship.

Everyone copes with loss in different ways and for Ruzek, it's booze and bad choices. And that's absolutely no offense to Sheri -- she may have been a great choice, but Ruzek wasn't in the right headspace.

Even Sheri knew that since she told Burgess, his ex, that he was still hung up on his ex.

Talk about awkward.

Except that the level of honesty between Burgess and Ruzek is quite refreshing. They don't have to put up a front or pretend that a situation is something it isn't anymore.

Burgess told him that she knew he was hooking up with Sheri, and he confirmed it without hesitation.

Halstead: Sarge, you know what doesn't add up?

Voight: Huh?

Halstead: We've been searching nonstop, and I think we're pretty good at what we do. How the hell did this guy beat us here?

Their shared loss has bonded them in a way that no one else understands. They've both been trying on their own to cope with their feelings of anger and hurt, but maybe the trick has always been to do it together.

Their excitement over grabbing dinner at that new place in Old Town was the happiest I've seen them in a long time.

It almost felt like old school Ruzek and Burgess from Chicago PD Season 1, back before their relationship was tainted by a called-off engagement, other relationships, and the miscarriage.

They always say timing is everything and it may be true with Ruzek and Burgess. They weren't ready to be together in the first season, but they seem happier and healthier now as they embrace each other and their joint journey.

Maybe there's a chance for them after all.

While it would have been incredibly easy for Voight to argue that Ruzek was unhinged and drunk when he witnessed the kidnapping, he took him at his word and trusted him.

It was a solid moment between the two of them.

Drinking or not, Ruzek was not about to let a kidnapping play out without intervening.

It may not have been wise to grab a car and drive while under the influence, but it's in his nature to do whatever it takes to help the victim.

At the kickstar of the episode, Chicago PD acknowledged that Upton is still in New York serving her "detention" after crossing a line with Voight, but the scene with Platt and Halstead was also a nod to the Upstead relationship that we're likely not going to see pan out this season.

Since all of the Chicago shows shut down production early due to coronavirus, this was the penultimate episode, and unless Halstead makes some moves on Upton in the finale, fans who have been waiting for the pairing will have to wait a little longer.

However, Platt is totally picking up on the vibes. We all know what "my partner" really means.

Other Musings

Gary would have never killed Charlotte. He was a caring and good dad who was pushed to his limits because no one would help him or believe him. He had nothing left to lose.

Sniper Halstead is the best Halstead, especially when he breaks church windows in an effort to shoot someone.

It was incredibly stupid of Wade to bring Dylan's body to his house. I don't care how big the mansion is or that the place is surrounded by woods, it will always be the first place the cops look. And it was only a matter of time before Gary went looking for his son.

Burgess was not in the mood to play when she hit Wade's wife with: "your husband is the reason your daughter got kidnapped, he was having an affair with his son." Imagine if someone said that to you about your husband in such a point-blank manner. >

This is an appreciation for Burgess' hair. It looked so great.

