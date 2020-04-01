Empire Sets Early Series Finale With Two Episodes Unproduced

Viewers who have kept up with the twists and turns of Empire will not get to see the series concluded in the way the creative forces hoped.

The Fox drama is wrapping up on April 21 after Empire Season 6 Episode 18 -- two episodes earlier than planned.

FOX revealed the early series finale with a promo for Empire Season 6 Episode 16 -- the 100th episode of the series.

The news is somewhat concerning, especially when you consider the fact that Empire Season 6 has been building towards a series finale that would have found Cookie and Lucious murdered. six

If you watch Empire online, you know the flash-forwards have revealed as much.

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic found the series shutting down with two episodes unproduced, and now we know FOX has no plans to film those two remaining installments.

It's hard to imagine there being much of a farewell for the six-year-old series if the final two episodes are not getting produced.

Deadline first reported the news, and states that it's possible some of the early footage used for Empire Season 6 Episode 19 could be used to help bring the show to a close.

As someone who has watched the series since it debuted, there have been several episodes throughout this final season that have served nothing to the overall story.

That's why it's frustrating that the two most important episodes will not see the light of day.

Empire Season 6 is averaging 2.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo -- down almost 50% in the demo vs. last year's average.

It was once one of the most-watched shows on the small screen, but it has now become one of the least-watched.

As for what's on tap, we have the 100th episode coming up, which focuses on the aftermath of Andre and Teri's botched wedding.

You can watch the teaser below.

Empire is not the only show affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The CW's Supernatural is also closing up for good, but the network plans to film the remaining episodes to give fans the closure they deserve.

What are your thoughts on this Empire fiasco?

Empire continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on FOX.

