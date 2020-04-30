Fanatic Feed: The Boys Scores Early Renewal, LA's Finest Return Date, and More!

Here is a wrap up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Amazon is in it for the long haul with The Boys.

The Cinema Spot is reporting that the superhero drama has scored an early renewal for Season 3.

An early renewal is unsurprising, with the series pulling off a similar trick ahead of its series premiere last year.

The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them.

Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought International's premier superhero team, and the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control.

The Boys are led by Billy Butcher, who despises all superpowered people, and the Seven are led by the egotistical and unstable Homelander.

As a conflict ensues between the two groups, the series also follows the new members of each team: Hugh "Hughie" Campbell of the Boys, who joins the vigilantes after his girlfriend is killed by one of the Seven; and Annie January / Starlight of the Seven, a young and hopeful heroine forced to face the truth about the heroes she admires.

The expansive cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Elisabeth Shue.

A premiere date for the second season has yet to be announced.

Over on Spectrum, it has been announced that Season 2 of LA's Finest will hit the air on June 8.

Free-spirited former DEA agent Syd Burnett has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective.

She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy.

These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union lead the cast.

Here's the trailer.

Meanwhile, we have a new streaming service.

Electric Now, a linear and on-demand streaming video channel, will offer all of Electric Entertainment’s feature films and television series to the millions of loyal fans of Electric’s content.

The app will feature their top fantasy-adventure series, The Outpost, now in its third season on the CW, the new episodic crime show Almost Paradise, currently airing on WGN America, and top performing programs like Leverage, and The Librarians. And to make the experience even that much more exciting for fans, the app will contain ALL bonus materials from ALL Electric programs, in addition to a thorough and easy to follow program guide.

Electric’s podcast network, Electric Surge will be on the app, featuring the entire video podcast library, adding more original content every week. Produced by Electric Entertainment and writer/producer Mark A. Altman (The CW’s Pandora, Castle), Electric Surge's video and audio podcasts include, Inglorious Treksperts, The 4:30 Movie, Best Movies Never Made, The Rebel & The Rogue, among others.

The announcement was made today by Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment.

Mr. Devlin comments, “For a long time, we have wanted to create a hub where we could aggregate all our various fan bases from Leverage, The Librarians, The Outpost, Almost Paradise and all of our podcast subscribers into a single space.

"This will be a one-stop-shop to find all the content we make and distribute. Unlike larger studios, we have been fortunate to have nurtured a direct relationship with our audience through social media, personal appearances and electronic communication. This app gives us a central platform to show them how much we enjoy and treasure that relationship.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.