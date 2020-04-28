Grey's Anatomy Boss Admits 'Conundrum' Over Meredith's Love Triangle

Grey's Anatomy's Meredith was in a happy relationship with DeLuca at the start of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

By its conclusion, she was growing closer to Cormac Hayes, while trying to help DeLuca work through his emotional issues.

There was still an attraction between them, but there was no indication on whether Mer would pursue something with Cormac.

If you're one of the fans unsure about where this train is going, then you'll probably be relieved to know that showrunner Krista Vernoff is in the same boat and has admitted that it is a "conundrum" working out who Meredith should end up with.

"I don't know if I think that DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is rising to a level of dark and twisty and life experience that makes him somehow a [suitably] mature partner for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)," she told TV Line.

"Or if all that Hayes (Richard Flood) has been through in his life already makes him her equal. I am delighted to have such a conundrum.

"I thought that both Giacomo and Richard rose so beautifully to the occasion of the storytelling," Vernoff continued.

"You write a script and you think it's one thing and then you see it shot and put it together and it becomes something entirely different... I honestly don't know how it will end."

Grey's Anatomy prematurely wrapped its 16th season with an impromptu finale that left four episodes unproduced.

Fans have been following Pompeo's Meredith for over 15 years, so they are fully invested in the character getting together with the right person for her.

Unfortunately, it sounds like it could go either way for Meredith with either of the men. Cormac was sent to her as a gift from her beloved BFF Cristina, while DeLuca seemingly caught feelings for her out of thin air.

There are pros and cons to Meredith picking either of the men, but this show loves nothing more than to have a love triangle for fans to chew on.

It may be annoying, but at least it gives us someone to root for.

As things stand, it is looking increasingly likely that Grey's Anatomy Season 17 will serve as the last hurrah for the groundbreaking medical drama.

If it does turn out to be the end, then Meredith will need to choose, and fans will need to get satisfying moments with the other 500 characters.

I kid about that last part, but there are so many characters that also deserve to get conclusive endings if the show is coming to a halt.

All we can do is think about which of the men is best for Meredith. Are you Team DeLuca, Team Cormac, or Team Meredith Can Do It Alone?

Chat with me in the comments!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.