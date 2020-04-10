Grey's Anatomy Boss Talks Canceled Episodes and Cast Shake-Ups Following Season Finale

Grey's Anatomy's latest season came to a close four episodes early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was a dramatic installment!

Lots of plots came to fruition on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21, so it was the perfect place to end things for however long the series will be off the air.

In a new interview with Variety, Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff has said that ending the season on that particular episode "was just dumb luck."

"We wrote this episode and I said to the writers, 'You guys, this is like a season finale. Where were we going to go from here?' And so we got lucky," Vernoff continued.

"I don't know yet how we're going to use what we had planned for the last four episodes. I'm going to gather the writers in about four weeks, and we're going to start talking about Season 17."

"I imagine we will use some of what we had planned, and I imagine that we'll have had a break, and a whole bunch of sleep, and a whole bunch of time in our houses to think. And we may come up with some different ways to tell some of these stories."

Scrapping the episodes entirely might not be the best idea, but it might make more sense for some of the storylines to be reworked to allow them to feel more seamless.

The showrunner went on to talk about whether a cast shake-up could be on the horizon, because we all know how this show loves to switch things up.

Thankfully, Weber was revealed to be on the mend after DeLuca helped get him the diagnosis and treatment he needed to survive, so he will not be going anywhere.

"I, at this point, do not have a plan to shake up the cast next season," Vernoff explained.

"I feel like there's still a lot of stories to tell. Sometimes, when I'm watching the show, over the years, I get a feeling of character fatigue or feeling like it's time to wrap that up."

"And I'm just not feeling that. I feel like there's a lot of story moving forward for everyone."

At this point, the show is in great shape after some meanders this season, so it would make sense to use the existing characters to help break some new ground.

There are some great plots, and Vernoff and her team should be able to craft another wild season for fans.

Whether that will end up being the final season, we don't know as of yet.

But at least we know the show is coming back for another season!

What do you think of all these teases?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.