Grey's Anatomy Finale Sneak Peek: Will Tom Derail Teddy and Owen's Wedding?

It's the big day for Teddy and Owen, but it looks like it will not be going off without a hitch.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 -- the premature season finale -- will attempt to bring things full circle for Teddy and Owen.

However, Tom seems like he doesn't want the wedding to go ahead. If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that would make sense.

Tom is madly in love with Teddy and the pair have been having an affair of late.

However, Teddy decided on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 20 that Owen was the man for her, and asked him if they could rush the wedding.

In the latest sneak peek from ABC, Owen and Tom are bickering because Tom has yet to approve Owen's time off, claiming that he didn't think it was urgent.

Teddy tries to play the expedited wedding off as a small gathering of family in the backyard. This gets a reaction from Owen, who looks shocked at how she feels about the event.

It's possible that Owen could pick up on the fact that the whole thing is rushed, and ask Teddy if they can delay it.

But what if Teddy finally comes clean about cheating? It would crush Owen, but he needs to know before they get married.

This is Grey's Anatomy, so it's tough to guage how this is going to shake out.

It's hard to imagine Owen and Teddy's friends from the hospital attending the wedding, either.

Everyone will be trying to save Richard, while Amelia and Link will be a little busy welcoming their child into the world.

Watch the sneak peek below.

Looks crazy, right?

Here's the press release from ABC:

LINK AND AMELIA PREPARE FOR THE BIRTH OF THEIR BABY ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC’S ‘GREY’S ANATOMY,’ THURSDAY, APRIL 9

“Put on a Happy Face” – Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy.

Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery, on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Stephanie Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Caroline Basu as Daya, Raoul Bhaneja as Samar and Chris Meyer as CJ Madison.

“Put on a Happy Face” was written by Mark Driscoll and Tameson Duffy, and directed by Deborah Pratt. “Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

What do you think of the latest clip?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.