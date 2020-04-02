Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: Richard Becomes a Meme as Grey Sloan Tries to Save His Life!

The fight is on to diagnose and save Richard on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 20, airing tonight at 9/8c on ABC.

While Maggie, Meredith, and Amelia work together to run tests on Weber, Maggie is checking out the headlines following Richard's claim that he had a cure for cancer.

The internet is ablaze with memes of Richard, as well as negative headlines that make him sound like a conspiracy theorist, according to a new sneak peek of the episode.

"Famous surgeon implodes at medical conference," says one headline, while another says:

"Medical meltdown of the year."

"It doesn't stop," a defeated Maggie says.

Unfortunately, it also looks like the nightmare will have much more far-reaching consequences.

"Catherine's on the phone with the foundation publicist to try to scrub it all from the internet which isn't really possible," says Meredith chiming in.

Catherine probably feels guilty because she thought Richard was drunk at the event, but she will also be worried about her foundation.

She and Richard have locked horns a lot recently over their relationship, and have seemingly called it quits.

This event will either push them further apart, or help bring them closer. It all depends how Catherine takes the foundation being dragged through the mud.

As for what the man of the hour is up to in this clip, he's offering out demands about his treatment.

"Inspect the peritoneum and surface of the liver for metastasis," he says.

It's a scene filled with humor but also dread because we don't know what's coming next.

Here's the official clip of the episode.

Here's the official press release for the episode.

KORACICK RECEIVES AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC’S ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ THURSDAY, APRIL 2

“Sing It Again” – Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help.

Meredith, Bailey and Maggie focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu. “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Jason George as Ben Warren, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, James Saito as Herschel Roberts, Kheng Hua Tan as Vera Roberts and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Dana Hamilton.

“Sing It Again” was written by Jess Righthand and directed by Michael Watkins.

