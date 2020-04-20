Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Says Discussions Have Happened About Show's Ending

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for over 15 years.

Naturally, fans have been thinking about how long the show will go on, given that it has already been renewed for a 17th season.

Leading lady Ellen Pompeo has revealed that wrapping the show up is not out of the question.

Pompeo has also spoken about what Meredith would do the in the last-ever scene of the series.

"No. I have no expectations and that's how I survive," she said in an interview with Variety.

"Not the final scene. The final episode I did, but I can't really tell you because then I'll have to kill you. Krista (Vernoff, showrunner) and I talked about potential things."

One thing that came up during the interview was the question of when this potential final episode would air, with Pompeo saying the following:

"I've signed on for one more season is all I can say."

Indeed, Grey's Anatomy is renewed through its 17th season, and the creative forces behind the show have stated they will follow Pompeo's lead here.

If Pompeo exits the series, that will be the time to wrap it up.

ABC will not want to part ways with the series because it is still the most-watched and highest-rated scripted show the network has.

While ABC has yet to announce Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is the conclusion, Pompeo's co-star Giacomo Gianniotti recently revealed that he is "confident" the show is ending next season.

“At the moment, we have one more season locked in and I feel pretty confident that that’s where it’ll end, I think, from the conversations that I’ve had with people,” Giannotti admitted.

The series recently lost an original series regular in Justin Chambers' Alex Karev, and there was talk of killing off another character following a season-ending explosion.

However, the original ending to Grey's Anatomy Season 16 was nixed because the series was forced to shutdown with 21 of 25 episodes produced.

Whether that means these storylines will be folded into next season, we don't know, but time will tell.

What are your thoughts on this, Grey's Anatomy Fanatics?

Do you think the show should wrap up next season?

Which character do you think was earmarked for death

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy is expected to return later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.