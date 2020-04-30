Grey's Anatomy's Kim Raver Responds to Teddy Backlash, Asks Fans to Be Patient

Grey's Anatomy wrapped its 16th season with four episodes unproduced.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 -- an impromptu season finale -- concluded with Teddy's affair with Tom being exposed by her husband-to-be Owen.

Teddy had no idea that Owen knew the truth, but she figured something was up when he postponed their backyard wedding.

We were supposed to learn more about Teddy's deceit with a storyline told from her perspective, but may well be one of the several scrapped storylines.

Kim Raver, who plays Teddy on the ABC medical drama, opened up about the storyline not seeing the light of day and her excitement at the possibilities on the horizon for her character.

"I love that Krista said that because I always tell Krista that I totally trust wherever we're going to go with it. Because I always know that they'll bring it full circle," she told BriefTake.

"[Teddy is] trying to find her way and unfortunately it's hurting a lot of people along the way. So yeah, it's hard not [being] able to show the beautiful way of her emerging out of this darkness.

"But I think it gives us so much for season 17, and I'm so excited to really dive in. We'll be able to start in that place and really have her dig deep and figure out what's going on with her."

"I think it's really interesting because Teddy has always been a caregiver, and I think that's been one of the ways that she hasn't dealt with her own PTSD, her own trauma... I think the fact that Teddy has been in love with unavailable people – even Allison, one of the loves of her life, was unavailable," Raver continued.

"I think that'll be an amazing storyline to dive into. So I just want to say to the fans to be patient and trust Grey's Anatomy and Krista, and know that we'll find a beautiful storyline for Teddy.

"But we do have to wait a little bit longer."

The backlash to Teddy was strong from the Grey's Anatomy fan base.

Given that the show was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makeshift finale had a lot of wild moments, meaning it was a great placeholder.

The good news for fans, however, is that one of the planned storylines involved an explosion that would have forced us to say goodbye to another character.

This storyline could be rolled over on to Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

For people wanting more from Grey's Anatomy, the forthcoming finale of Station 19 will feature the likes of Teddy and Meredith.

That should give some hints about what was about to go down on the original finale of Grey's Anatomy.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.