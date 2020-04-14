Grey's Anatomy's Scrapped Finale Would Have Featured a Big Death

Grey's Anatomy is well known for killing off its stars without a second thought.

Countless characters spring to mind, but the series has been traveling a happier route over the last few seasons, allowing characters to leave the show alive.

However, that was allegedly going to change with Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 25 -- the scrapped season finale.

As previously reported, the beloved ABC hit wrapped its current season at 21 episodes -- four shy of the complete order.

But TV Line is reporting that one of the shelved episodes would have featured a huge event that would have likely resulted in a big death.

According to an insider close with the show, TV Line claims that the big event was going to be an explosion, which could have had huge consequences for all of the characters.

If we look at how Grey's Anatomy Season 16 wrapped, Teddy was outed as a serial cheater, Owen was left heartbroken, and Richard was in the clear when DeLuca realized his hip was causing him the health issues.

But DeLuca was not in a great place. He's been struggling with mental health, and he made a breakthrough when he told Meredith that he was struggling.

Given that DeLuca was suspended from all of his duties at the hospital, it's hard to imagine him being around when the disaster struck.

The disaster in question could have started on spinoff Station 19 and folded on over to Grey's Anatomy.

We know that the spinoff will include hints of what was supposed to happen to close out Grey's Anatomy Season 16, so it's possible that one character might be severely injured off-screen.

Because the show likes drama, my best guess is that it would have been either Teddy, Tom, or Owen.

Could you imagine if Teddy chose Tom and Owen died? How would she be able to live with that guilt?

Richard's death would have been cruel, especially when you consider that he just barely survived his health scare.

Meredith would not be killed off, so let's not even think of that.

Amelia and Link were happy parents, so it would be horrific if one of them were killed off.

Helm also barely survived the crash at the bar earlier this season.

Catherine, Maggie, Jo, Jackson, and Nico would probably be the ones in the firing line.

All of their storylines have run their course, and there's not much going on for either of them.

There would be uproar, for sure, but either of those deaths would make sense.

It's still unclear whether the scrapped episodes will kick off Grey's Anatomy Season 17, or if some of the storylines will be used instead.

What do you think of this?

Who do you think would have been killed off?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.