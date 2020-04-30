Hanna Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!

Hanna knows who she is and she's ready to fight back.

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the highly anticipated second season of Hanna will launch globally on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The series follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, as she tries to unearth the truth about who she is, all the while evading a government agency determined to take her down.

Following her discovery at the end of Hanna Season 1," Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training," according to the official logline.

"The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal second phase."

Esmé Creed-Miles reprises the title role of Hanna and Mireille Enos returns as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler in a season that introduces Dermot Mulroney as Utrax overseer John Carmichael.

Based on Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film, HANNA’s eight-episode second season was written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the original feature, and Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal and Charlotte Hamblin.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television.

David Farr also serves as director of the penultimate episode and finale, along with series directors Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdóttir.

The good news here is that the second season is not delayed, unlike many others in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several shows have been cut short, meaning that several episodes are unproduced, with the hope of finishing production at a later date.

Still, it's great to know that this popular series will be back on the air this summer, and the first teaser certainly makes it look like it will be just as pulse-pounding as the first.

Have a look below.

