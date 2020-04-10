Hawaii Five-0 Boss Reveals Original Ending

It's been one week since we waved goodbye to Hawaii Five-0, and more details are creeping out about the series finale of the CBS drama.

It turns out, a scene from Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 Episode 1 was originally supposed to conclude the series.

The cool scene found McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) in the hospital's chapel, and crossing paths with la CGI recreation of the late actor Jack Lord.

Lord portrayed the original McGarrett on the original Hawaii Five-0.

But why was the scene not saved for the series finale?

Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov has revealed the reason for the scene not being saved is that he realized the show was not ending soon following the sixth season.

"I actually wrote the scene very differently,” he explained to TV Line.

"The end of the show was McGarrett sitting on a bench, and this older man sits down next to him."

"McGarrett talks about his life and his focus and his commitment to the task force, and how it made him sort of sacrifice everything else, and the Jack Lord character says very much what was in that Season 7 episode — which is, what you’re doing is your legacy."

He went on to tease that the scene "was going to end with McGarrett looking back over, and the guy is gone. The phone rings, and he says, 'McGarrett…. I’ll be right there.'"

"So you know that even though he was considering maybe hanging it up, that conversation allowed him to realise that this is who he is. The audience would know that the task force would continue under his leadership."

Indeed, it would have made for an exciting scene, and one that would have been memorable on the series finale.

CBS announced earlier this year that Hawaii Five-0 would be concluding after 10 seasons, despite strong ratings.

While many thought the ending was because the actors wanted out to explore or other opportunities, Lenkov recently revealed that the studio made the decision.

What do you think of this cool ending?

Would you have wanted it to happen?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.