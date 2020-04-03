HBO Offers Comfort Food For Your Quarantined Soul With FREE Programming!!

Are you one of those people who sees all of the hoopla surrounding HBO content but never gets to play along?

Has adding another pay-TV option to your already overburdened entertainment fiscal responsibilities left you in the dark when it comes to HBO?

Have you unwisely chosen to spend your money on less critically acclaimed and lower quality content to get more bang for your buck?

Well, we have good news for you.

HBO knows you're a captive audience, and they're betting that once you get a taste of their popular and lauded entertainment that you might want to make it a more permanent thing.

Of course, that's my assessment, and I'd recommend HBO in a heartbeat. I have, and I will continue slathering praise on the network that has provided some of my all-time favorite content.

And now, you (that's YOU who don't have HBO), too, can find out why HBO gets so much praise.

To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free.

This is a limited time offer available on HBO NOW and HBO GO -– without a subscription -– starting TODAY, Friday, April 3.

The list of free programming includes every episode of nine iconic HBO series such as The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under, and The Wire.

If you've been watching the accolades piling onto the best show of 2019, Succession, you can watch both seasons of that, as well.

Six Feet Under was, without question, one of the best series I've ever watched in my lifetime. And I'm an old.

Another current favorite, comedy Barry, is also available in its entirety so far, and so is the recently finished Veep which netted Julia Louis Dreyfus more awards than her mantle could hold.

When vampires were ultra-cool, there were none cooler than those on True Blood. And I know how much TV Fanatics love their genre television.

In addition to television favorites, there are major Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO's current catalog like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Crazy, Stupid, Love, too.

And in a world in which HBO often leads the pack -- documentaries and docu-series -- you have ten riveting options to choose from including McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed, both of which we reviewed and recommended here at TV Fanatic.

All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.

The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners' platforms in the coming days.

This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO.

Here is a list of all of the HBO content available to stream without a subscription right now:

Full Television Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons)

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn't It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

So, what will you watch first??

We can't wait to find out what you've been hoping to watch and will finally get a chance to see.

Share your excitement in the comments below. Sucker Punch Unknown

