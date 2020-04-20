Hollywood: Netflix Drops Glitzy Trailer for Ryan Murphy Drama

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are pulling back the curtain on Hollywood.

Netflix on Monday dropped the first trailer for Hollywood, a new limited series that aims to show viewers that there are some significant caveats to living a life in the lights.

The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Hollywood stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

The trailer has all the moments you would expect from a Ryan Murphy series, but the Tinseltown backdrop will certainly shake things up.

The good thing about a limited series is that fans will get the whole story on the day the series launches.

Given that many shows are currently cutting their seasons short, this is a good thing.

Murphy has several other projects in flux at Netflix, including Halston, a series starring Ewan McGregor as the legendary fashion designer, Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson as the nurse, as well as The Boys in the Band and The Prom.

He also has the second season of The Politician in the works.

The seven-episode limited series will bow Friday, May 1, the streamer has announced.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

