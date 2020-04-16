How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 12 Review: Let's Hurt Him

What does Hannah Keating have to do with everything that's going on?

Well, according to Vivian, she has a lot to do with the current predicament Annalise finds herself in. And if you’re scratching your head at this latest bombshell, join the club.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 12 was yet another fiery installment of the nearly-finished series that opened up a Pandora’s box of new possibilities -- and left another dead body to be dealt with.

Framing the final episodes around Annalise’s court case has been extremely effective and has raised the stakes considerably. It’s forced everyone to ask what they’re willing to do to protect themselves.

Michaela and Connor sought to protect themselves, and in turn, Annalise was forced to do whatever she had to do to protect herself. Even if that meant turning on Michaela and Connor in the end.

And honestly, good for her.

When pursuing the death penalty was put on the table, you could see the air deflate out of Annalise. Lucky for her, she has Tegan on her side. And Tegan’s confidence and helping hand were exactly what Annalise needed to help her get through things.

As usual, Annalise had about a million things going on at the same time as the court case was pending, she had Vivian back in town, and she was still trying to flip the people who turned against her back.

Vivian’s attempt to help Annalise was motivated by her desire to protect Gabriel, but it also seemed like Vivian had turned over a new leaf when it came to Annalise.

The two women could not be more different, but they do share a connection and past with a deceitful, horrible man who changed the course of both of their lives.

And Vivian knows a lot more than perhaps any of us. She certainly knows more than Annalise.

Whatever happened between Frank and Hannah has to be majorly major. And based on that odd reaction she had to Frank, he’s involved somehow.

But how?

Like we don’t have enough questions to worry about already.

If Hannah really was the spark that started this perpetual war against Annalise, then she could potentially be the one to stop it.

Speaking of Frank, he was tasked with tracking down Agent Pollock, and lucky for him, he followed her on the exact day she was engaging in a shady drop-off with Xavier!

Xavier was always going to have to come face-to-face with Frank again, and Frank spared no expense when it came to torturing the mouthy Castillo.

Xavier: You sold out Annalise once. I know you got it in you to do it again.

Xavier was very clearly saying and doing anything he could to save himself. Much like nearly everyone else on this show, he found his back against the wall, and he was singing like a canary.

Playing up the Laurel angle with Frank didn’t work at all, and he should know that Frank isn’t a man driven by greed.

Frank likes to torture himself, and protect the people he cares about. He’s not going to be bought off ever again. And he most certainly isn’t going to join up with Xavier ever.

The show seems hell-bent on making Frank and Bonnie endgame, and I’ve become increasingly okay with that. But they have to figure out how to get rid of the specter of Laurel because it’s getting pretty old watching Frank declare his love for Bonnie every week and then be reminded of Laurel and the past.

Bonnie has been through a tremendous amount of trauma and just seeing her finally admit that she does love Frank was a massive breakthrough. But it just doesn’t feel like they’re out of the woods yet. The other shoe is just bound to drop sooner or later.

If he and Bonnie love each other, then that’s great. Then let's just let them be happy in Oregon.

Do I believe that will happen? No. How To Get Away With Murder does not do happy endings. But it wouldn't be the worst thing for them to get away from it all.

Back to Xavier, he was forced to deal with not only Frank but Nate, as well. And Nate’s perpetually angry and shady, which always ends up being a deadly combination.

Nate cannot be trusted, and leaving him alone with Xavier was Frank’s first mistake. Nate got the answers he was looking for in regards to the Governor, but he wasn’t satisfied. And he may never be satisfied because when all the dust settles his father will be still be gone.

Xavier probably could have seen another day if he wasn’t so gung-ho to throw his father under the bus. He was practically giddy about setting Jorge up to take the fall for everything. And it either rubbed Nate the wrong way or set off a bigger plan inside Nate’s brain.

My money is on the latter.

A dead Xavier doesn’t help Annalise, though. And she’s running low on people who can help her win her case.

Michaela and Connor’s epiphany to try and help Annalise, and subsequently apologize, bit them in the butt. And again, it’s hard to feel sorry for them at this point.

When they decided to turn against Annalise, that was it. There’s no coming back from that. They were willing to lie and pin murders on Annalise and expected that an “I’m sorry” was going to absolve them of their deceit.

Annalise is too smart and will forever be too smart. Turning the tables on the FBI was a brilliant plan to get the death penalty charges thrown out, throw the kids confessions into chaos, and protect Gabriel.

With the trial looming, Annalise will need all the mini wins she can get.

It feels like we're inching closer to everyone getting what they deserve in the end, and that's a scary conclusion.

These people may make it out alive, but what kind of lives will they be left to lead?

Everything Else You Need To Know

Robert turned into a forgotten man, huh? His only purpose this time around was to push Tegan towards realizing she had feelings for Annalise, which is perfectly fine. But with only three episodes to go, this seems like a waste of a good opportunity.

Gabriel is far from perfect, he’s perfectly flawed in fact, but he gets treated like absolute crap at all times.

Another hour passes us by, and no signs of Wes.

Solomon is weird and strange. It appears he has Michaela’s best interests at heart, but it also feels like he’s one second away from doing something crazy.

Anyone else expecting some kind of huge, earth-shattering bombshell to drop before the series wraps? Or is it just me?

We are so close to the end, and to say it’s bittersweet would be the understatement of the century. They truly saved some of their best episodes for last.

What happened between Sam and Hannah?

Do you want Frank and Bonnie to ride off into the sunset?

Why did Nate kill Xavier?

