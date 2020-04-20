Katy Keene Welcomes Riverdale's Kevin Keller in Latest Crossover - Watch Trailer

What is Kevin Keller circa 2025 up to?

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 10 will lift the lid on that as Casey Cott's character makes his way to the Riverdale spinoff this week.

The CW has dropped the latest trailer, which shows Kevin meeting Katy for the first time, but there's no telling what brings him to New York City.

If you watch Katy Keene online, you know Josie has been struggling to revive the Pussycats, and could use some assistance from Kevin.

The official logline for the episode teases that Josie has a falling out with the Pussycats, and it's not a surprise.

Josie hated the picks from Mr. Cabot, so she went off on her own to revive the band, even admitting that she didn't care about the EP deal she had.

If Kevin can help her realize that she doesn't need to be bickering with members of the band because she has the star power to light up a room on her own, it will be a good thing.

There's a good chance fans will get some updates on Riverdale favorites, especially with the spinoff being set five years after the parent series.

Here's the full logline from The CW:

When an allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is made, Katy (Lucy Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother.

Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie’s close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore.

Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped.

Meanwhile, Pepper’s (Julia Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant.

Sounds like another fun episode, right?

Have a look at the clip below.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

