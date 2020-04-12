Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey

Killing Eve continues to be a breath of fresh air on television nowadays.

Whether it's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh's performances or each showrunner bringing something new to the table, Killing Eve continues to find ways to keep its audience hooked.

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1, we dive right back into the world of Eve and Villanelle.

We picked up with Villanelle at a wedding. And, surprise, it was her own!

It's unclear how much time passed since the end of Killing Eve Season 2, but Villanelle still has Eve on her mind. During her toast at the reception of her wedding to another woman, Villanelle still found a way to tie everything back to Eve.

When I think about my ex today, I realize I am so much happier, now that she's dead. Villanelle

At this point, it's expected. Their obsession with one another is the driving force of the show. What's not expected, though, was the arrival of a newcomer, Dasha, at the wedding.

Dasha, played by the lovely Harriet Walker, works for The Twelve. She claims Villanelle's success is partly due to her. She trained her to be what she is today.

Dasha's mission is to get Villanelle back to work, so the ever-mysterious Twelve will let her go home to Russia.

But of course, nothing comes without a price. Villanelle drives a hard bargain and she'll only work for The Twelve again if she's promoted to the position of a "keeper."

Dasha: Your work was always so inventive and fresh. Almost as good as mine.

Villanelle: Better than yours.

Villanelle: Better than yours. Permalink: Better than yours.

A keeper is a position even higher than Konstantin, so that is a bold ask. But, Dasha's desperate, and Villanelle's insistent.

She's not one to shy away from a challenge. That's why, when The Twelve asked her to prove that she's up to the role, she did it with a little bit of flair.

In typical Villanelle fashion, she went undercover in a costume. It wasn't her best disguise, but she pulled off the role of a delivery person pretty well.

We're not sure who the storeowner was or why The Twelve wanted her dead. But, Villanelle doesn't ask questions, she just gets the job done.

I do wonder, though, if we'll ever get more insight into why The Twelve is killing these people. Who are they, and what have they done?

Did the woman really deserve to be brutally murdered in her store?

When watching Killing Eve, it's best to put your morals aside and just enjoy the show that Villanelle puts on.

In a callback to the first scene, Villanelle covered her victim with a bag of saffron. She wants to prove her kills are better than Dasha's by stealing her signature trick.

It's hard to imagine someone ever being able to outdo Villanelle.

But, if anyone's going to one-up her, it'll be Eve.

However, it doesn't seem like that'll be anytime soon.

Eve is a shell of what she used to be when she first appears. She was walking through a grocery store in a haze. She has moved to New Malden and created a new life for herself.

It's a very lonely one.

She works in a kitchen restaurant preparing food and doesn't speak to her co-workers. She lives alone. She's still recovering from her injuries caused by Villanelle.

Luckily, she accidentally sent a text to the wrong person, and Kenny showed up at her apartment. He was confused by her message and worried about how she's doing.

Apparently, Eve was saved in Rome by tourists who walked by just in time. Kenny attempted to visit her in the hospital, but they weren't letting anyone in.

He's a good friend, and he was the first one to extend a hand to Eve to try and pull her out of her funk. Unfortunately, his sudden death is probably going to sink her in even further.

I, for one, did not see that coming at all. Besides Bill in the first season, Killing Eve hasn't killed off any of their major players before. Eve and Villanelle have both almost died on countless occasions, but a major character death hasn't stuck in quite some time.

Kenny's been there for Eve since the beginning of the show, and he'll be greatly missed.

You really shouldn't leave your front door open, considering the amount of people that tried to kill you. Kenny

It was a bold move by new showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote, to kill off a beloved character at the beginning of her season, but it might've been necessary.

Kenny's death will inspire a major change in Eve. She could potentially fall further into a depression, but most likely, she's going to do everything she can to avenge her friend.

Eve's passionate about her work, and the fear she developed since Villanelle shot her will be replaced with something much stronger, rage.

Kenny was a sweet guy. He had a habit of putting his nose in where it didn't belong, which ultimately led to his death.

But, he didn't deserve to go out that way. This is almost guaranteed to inspire Eve to dive back into her investigation into The Twelve, with or without MI6's help.

Most likely, it'll be with. It probably won't be "authorized," but there's no way Carolyn's sitting out of this one. Kenny was her son, after all.

They didn't have the best relationship, but there was still a lot of love there. An Eve and Carolyn team-up is almost certain in the upcoming episodes.

What's unclear, so far, is the purpose Konstantin is going to serve during Killing Eve Season 3. Hopefully, he'll reunite with Villanelle soon. Assuming she gets her promotion, it'll be interesting to see the shift in their power dynamic going forward.

How is he going to react to her ranking above him? She's always been the one in charge in their relationship, but he might react badly knowing he was passed over.

It's hard to tell how deep Konstantin's loyalty runs to The Twelve. He's done a lot of work for them, but I get the sense he would leave it all behind if he could. I can't imagine working with The Twelve is something easy to get out of.

Look at how much destruction they've caused. Besides the murders of countless unnamed characters in the past couple of seasons, we're now tacking on the death of Kenny and the mental demise of Niko.

Eve has taken to visiting Niko at a psychiatric facility, where he wound up due to his trauma caused by Villanelle. He officially ended their relationship, which was a long time coming.

And if we're both being honest, I deserve more. More than that. More than you. Niko

The two were never meant to last. Eve has repeatedly chosen her work, and specifically Villanelle, over him. He's not a fan-favorite character, but it's hard to disagree that he deserves better than that.

This might be the end of the road for his character. If he's no longer tied to Eve, what purpose will he serve?

And while Eve and Villanelle's relationship has never been more on the rocks, that development opens a door for a possible romantic arc in the future.

It sure as hell wouldn't be a healthy relationship, but the tension between them is bound to materialize into something more.

Villanelle already refers to Eve as an ex, and their interactions are loaded with innuendos and longing glances.

Kenny: Are you still in touch with, uh...

Eve: Oh, no. I'm totally done with her, done with that. End of story.

Kenny: I was gonna say Niko. Permalink: I was gonna say Niko.

The magic of Killing Eve is dancing between the fine line of hoping these two get together, before remembering one of them is a murderous psychopath.

But hey, it's fiction. Give the audience what they want!

What'd you think of the season premiere?

Will you miss Kenny?

Let us know in the comments below!

