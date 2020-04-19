Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Management Sucks

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived.

No, Eve and Villanelle didn't reunite yet.

But, on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2, Villanelle finally learned that Eve is alive.

Her reaction was priceless. It's a mix of surprise, horror, and most of all, excitement. She can try and hide it from Konstantin, but Villanelle is secretly relieved her "ex" survived their time in Rome.

While it's torturous waiting for their big reunion, Killing Eve knows the best things are worth the waiting.

One of the missteps of Killing Eve Season 2 was how often Villanelle and Eve were together. Their interactions during Killing Eve Season 1 felt more special because they were so rare.

It was fun to see Eve and Villanelle working together, but a bit of the magic of the show got lost along the way. Now, it seems new showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote, is taking us back to the show's origins.

After everything that went down between them, Villanelle and Eve are at odds once again.

In Eve's eyes, her fascination with the assassin was reckless and nearly led to her death. To Villanelle, Eve is just another name on the long list of people who have betrayed her.

How will they navigate the return to their old antagonistic dynamic?

They have a history together now. They've gotten to know each other and developed a strong connection. That's not just going to go away.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not they're able to keep up the facade that they don't care for each other when we all know the issue is that they care too much.

They've both tried to kill each other now, although they handled the situations quite differently. But something tells me Villanelle secretly hoped Eve would survive, just like Eve did when she immediately tried to help Villanelle after stabbing her.

Villanelle is a professional killer. It seems unlikely that she wouldn't check that Eve died unless she was hoping she didn't.

Felix: When you love somebody, and they don't love you back, it's worse than, I don't know what it's worse than but it's really-

Villanelle: Shit.

No matter how over her she claims to be, Villanelle will always have a soft spot for Eve.

Villanelle isn't one to forgive and forget, but her anger at Eve for not reciprocating her feelings is bound to subside. In the brief moment after learning that Eve's alive, the mask that Villanelle puts on for everyone else broke. Seeing Eve again in person might affect her more than she's anticipating.

It's hard to tell whether or not there's a real possibility of a romantic story arc between them when one half of the "main couple" of the show is an actual psychopath .

But it can also be argued that the entire premise of the series is building their relationship, in whichever form it comes at the time.

Killing Eve may be the name of the show, but I don't think Villanelle will be trying that again anytime soon, and I really don't think that's her ultimate goal. Villanelle can be hard to predict, but for someone who supposedly has no emotions, she is often driven by her own.

Likewise, Eve's running on emotional overdrive after Kenny's death. She lost the only person who's always been there for her.

Eve was already in a fragile mental state when we picked up with her on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1, and now another person close to her has died at the hands of The Twelve.

Eve: Do you think he jumped?

It's the perfect reason for Eve to get back into the game, but it's a shame we had to lose Kenny for that to happen.

But sadly, that's the only logical reason why Eve would put herself in danger again. Something deeply personal had to happen to get her involved with the investigation, and what's more personal than the death of your best friend?

It was a great storytelling choice, but it'll be hard for fans to get over. Kenny was a beloved character, and the show will struggle to fill the hole he left.

I guess the writers had anticipated this, since they seem to be introducing new characters left and right. So far no one's fitting the role of sweet-nerd-who-cares-about-Eve, but we still have six more episodes in the season to go.

Introducing characters in the third season of a series can be quite tricky. We need to be given a really good reason why we should care about a character who comes into the show so late in the game, otherwise, we'll just spend time wishing we were watching our protagonists.

Killing Eve seems to be betting on Dasha being a fan-favorite. She's had a lot of screentime for a new character, and we've already gotten to know a lot about her backstory as a gymnast. The dynamic between her and Villanelle has potential, but I've found myself wishing Konstantin was there instead.

Because of Konstantin's individual narrative, it makes sense that he wouldn't be following Villanelle around anymore, but the chemistry those two have cannot be beaten.

Kim Bodnia and Jodie Comer have a way of making the banter between their characters feel electric, and so far Dasha has been unable to recreate that with Villanelle.

Besides Dasha, we're introduced to Kenny's boss at Bitter Pill and Carolyn's daughter, Geraldine.

Kenny's new job will apparently end up being more relevant to the plot than expected. It was a big red flag when his boss tricked Eve into thinking he had the thumb drive. He definitely knows more about Kenny's research than he's letting on.

Who is he? What are his motivations to investigate The Twelve? It's very possible he's been working for them all along. How else would The Twelve have known that Kenny was onto them?

Kenny was a smart guy, but it's not hard to believe that his own naivete led to him taking a job at the wrong place. Hopefully, Eve will get to the bottom of whatever's going on at that company.

Carolyn's daughter, Geraldine, is somehow even more trusting than Kenny was.

She's as sweet as they come, which would be great if her mother wasn't a government agent. It was painfully easy for Konstantin to trick her. The longer Geraldine stays around, the more at-risk Eve and Carolyn's investigation will be. Let's hope they find that magnet soon!

Stray Thoughts:

Villanelle is not cut out for management. Felix was a newbie; he deserved another chance!

Villanelle's fashion continues to impress.

Geraldine shouldn't stick around for the sake of Eve's mission, but it's always great to see Gemma Whelan in a new role!

The pacing of this episode was much better than the season premiere. It feels like we're finally getting into the swing of things.

What do you think Villanelle's going to do now that she knows Eve's alive?

Do you miss Kenny?

Are you happy Carolyn and Eve are working together again?

