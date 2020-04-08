Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland Is Disappointed With Series Finale

Modern Family ends tonight after 11 seasons on, but one star has already revealed their thoughts on the conclusion, and it's not good news.

Sarah Hyland, who plays Claire and Phil Dunphy's daughter Haley chatted with Cosmopolitan about the conclusion, and admitted she was unimpressed.

The actress said she would much rather see Haley "own her badassery in the fashion world – becoming a badass stylist or brand mogul or anything like that."

Hyland is not against a young woman becoing a mother, but she feels like Haley could have done so much more, while still parenting her twins.

"There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects."

"That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley."

This is not the first time the original series regular has opened up about her thoughts on the series.

Fans took to social media earlier this season after noticing that she was missing from over half of the episodes in the final season, she tweeted, “Apparently I’ve been busy with the twins.”

As if that was not bad enough, the actress found out about the death of Haley's grandfather Frank (played by Fred Willard) when the episode aired, because she was not invited to be a part of his farewell episode.

"So I don't read scripts of the episodes of Modern Family that I'm not in, so I just found out that my grandpa's dead along with all of you," she told fans in an Instagram story earlier this year.

"I still feel special."

While most fans were supportive, some of them had not watched the episode and scolded the actress for spoiling it.

"Oh yeah, I guess I should have put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off-guard," she said.

"As his granddaughter, you'd think I'd be invited to the funeral."

Indeed, you would think Haley would have attended the funeral, and it's certainly sketchy to ice the character out of some big events.

No details on why Hyland was not asked back for as many episodes have been revealed, but there's a good chance it was budgetary related.

TV shows get more expensive with age, and the cast of Modern Family probably get paid a pretty penny per episode, so it was probably difficult to get everyone in each episode as a result.

However, it's still jarring for fans of the series.

What do you think of Hyland's views on the episode?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Modern Family online right here via TV Fanatic.

Modern Family wraps tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.