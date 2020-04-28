One Day at a Time to Air Animated Special as Production on Season 4 Remains Shut Down

You can't keep One Day at a Time down.

The Netflix-turned-Pop comedy is set to produce an animated installment, that will air later in the spring.

What's more, the entire cast of the series is set to take part in the milestone episode.

"In my 97 years, I've never known of a multicam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience," said exec producer Norman Lear.

The news comes on the same day One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 6 airs -- the show's last live-action episode completed before the coronavirus pandemic shut the show down.

It's unclear when the show will resume production, but it will likely be without its standard studio audience.

The last two produced filmed without a studio audience.

"As we all know, it’s hard to keep One Day at a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family — on camera and behind the scenes — together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home,” said co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett.

“This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories.”

The special will center around Penelope’s conservative family visiting.

“Penelope dreads that with the election coming up, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics,” according to the official description.

“The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies of how to get through it, illustrated through fantasy sequences.”

It's great to know that Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz will all be a part of the episode.

The network will announce celebrity guests in due course, but this sounds like an excellent way to give fans an episode of their favorite show amid the pandemic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.