Pascale Hutton Looks to the Future of When Calls the Heart, Offers Elizabeth Romantic Advice & More!

Our Q&A series in anticipation of the When Calls the Heart Season 7 finale continues with a few words from the beautiful and talented Pascale Hutton.

She's graciously answered some questions we've been dying to ask, and she give us hope that we'll get word about When Calls the Heart Season 8 any day now!

Rosemary has become a much warmer and genuine person since she first arrived in Hope Valley. What do you like most about her?

I’ve always loved Rosemary’s joy and enthusiasm for life, and that’s never changed; that’s a quality she’s possessed from day one.

What I think has changed about her is that she’s now found so many more positive channels to focus that energy into.

In what way would you like to see Rosemary use her history and love of the arts to further enhance the social side of Hope Valley?

I really think Hope Valley is due for a cabaret night organized by Rosemary, hosted by Lucas at the saloon and starring the talented people in the town.

Rosemary and Lee have a very strong marriage, supporting each other and many friends.

How do you imagine their future?

I really do think in Rosemary and Lee you see true enduring love. These two can and will weather any storm life presents for them, and that’s in spite of Rosemary’s passionate, reactionary personality.

Their love is so pure and there’s so much admiration AND adoration shared between the two of them. All that said, I really do hope to see them find a child and start a family.

It's heartbreaking seeing the look on Rosemary's face every time she considers motherhood.

Why do you think she and Lee haven't broached the topic of adoption?

I think for some people that is an obvious next step, one that can be made instinctually, but for others it can be much more difficult to let go of the dream of getting a pregnant and giving birth to your own child.

I think Rosemary and Lee aren’t ready to let that dream go.

Lee is reaching out to family Rosemary didn't even know he had.

In what way do you think his youth affected him, and how will reestablishing contact with his sister change things for him?

I think Lee is in a stage, after his accident, where he is very grateful for his life and wants to live with no regrets.

I don’t think he knows yet what he wants to achieve by reviving this relationship with his sister, he just feels he needs to make amends.

There aren't many adventures for the ladies of Hope Valley, but Clara's bachelorette party showcased friendships that we'd like to see explored more often.

What do you think would be fun for them all to do together to strengthen those bonds?

Erin and I have always said we would love an episode that takes Rosemary and Elizabeth on an adventure out of town.

They are both very capable women and it would be fun to see their very different approaches to adventure.

What advice would you, Pascale, give to Elizabeth about her two romantic suitors?

Much the same as Rosemary, just enjoy yourself!

Elizabeth has always been almost painfully responsible, careful, and thoughtful towards others, especially now that she is a single mother, but it is time for her to just have some fun.

Her heart will catch up and guide the way eventually.

And what one piece of advice would you give to Rosemary if you could?

Probably talk less, listen more. (But I secretly I just get such a kick out of Rosemary’s rants, and monologues, and advice that I selfishly like her to talk a lot)

Lee and Rosemary have been responsible for bringing many modern advances to Hope Valley from the automobile to sunglasses. In what other ways would you like them to help usher in change to the valley?

The cheeseburger and nail polish!

