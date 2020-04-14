Prison Break Star Offers Update on Season 6: Is it Happening?

Prison Break may not be dead yet.

Dominic Purcell, who played Lincoln Burrows on the hit Fox drama through all five seasons, has addressed the possibility of another revival.

The series originally aired from 2005-09 and was canceled after its fourth season.

However, Fox brought the series back as an event series in 2017 for an eight-part season, and there was talk of it coming back for more.

Nothing materialized, and it sounds like the Disney-FOX merger scuppered any plan to bring the show back.

Now, Purcell has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has a "steely resolve" in him to bring the sixth season to fans.

"I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made," Purcell said on Instagram.

"Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus — corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content," he continued.

"The biggest gift all #artists #atheletes etc can give to you the people is entertainment so let's get our f**kin lives back listen to the experts! I won't comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant. Yours truly Dom."

Purcell also shared a video of him as Lincoln in a scene with Wentworth Miller's Michael.

If you watch Prison Break online, you know everythig was wrapped up in a nice bow at the close of Prison Break Season 5.

Michael was back in the land of the living and reunited with his wife and son. It was the ending fans never got at the end of Prison Break Season 4.

The revival did not go down well with critics, amassing a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics.

It was more praised with the audience, scoring a 75% approval rating.

The revival started strong with 3.8 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the demo, but the numbers quickly tailed off and it averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

What do you think of the potential revival?

Would you watch it?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.